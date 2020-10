Peoples Conference Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday visited the residence of National Conference leader, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family on the demise of senior leader’s father Haji Ghulam Ahmad Choudhary.

Lone, accompanied by party leaders, Bashir Ahmad Dar and others spent some time with the bereaved and personally conveyed heartfelt condolences to them.