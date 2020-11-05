SDSJK lauds DHSK efforts to resume routine oral health services

Society of Dental Surgeons J&K (SDSJK) today welcomed the efforts of Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK) to resume routine oral health care services as per COVID19 SOPs across Kashmir Division.

Dr Imtiyaz Banday, President SDSJK while hailing the circular issued by DHSK stressed for ensuring the SOPs by the health administrators across Kashmir Division in letter and spirit. “In the current COVID19 pandemic, dental surgeons, auxiliaries as well as patients undergoing dental procedures are at high risk of cross-infection,” he said. Most dental procedures require close contact with the patient’s oral cavity, saliva, blood, and respiratory tract secretions, he said.

Dr Adil Wani Spokesperson SDSJK said that dental technicians who have been deputed to sampling duties may be brought back immediately to their respective place of postings so that dental services can run smoothly as per the order issued. Moreover there is dire need of having orderlies for crowd and patient management in and around dental sections as per COVID19 guidelines for better patient care and safety of health care workers.

SDSJK said its statement apprises all dental surgeons to deliberate upon the administrators regarding the requisition of Human Resource and logistics as per COVID19 SOPs and ensure that all dental OPD patients undergo RAT testing while as any procedure that may lead to COVID19 spread and contraction should undergo RTPCR definitely before 24 hours of the said procedure.

“Dental Surgeons are one of the most vulnerable lot among health care workers to contract COVID19 and can be a potent source in spreading the same,” the statement said.