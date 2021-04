The chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) militant outfit was trapped by the police and security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district where three militants have been killed, police said on Thursday.

Confirming it on Twitter, a police spokesman said that the chief of proscribed outfit AGuH (JeM) has been trapped. He said the operation was going on.

Earlier, the spokesman said that three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight going on at Jan Mohalla in main town.