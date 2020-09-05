SSP Anantnag holds meet with Chairpersons MCs, BDCs

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag, Sandeep Chaudhary on Saturday held a meeting with Chairpersons of Municipal Committees (MCs) and Block Development Councils (BDCs) of the district.

A statement said various issues of public importance including traffic, public grievance and redressal of issues in a timely manner, were discussed.

The public representatives raised issues like creation of new police posts in Kokernaag and Verinag areas, said the statement, adding major emphasis was laid on public outreach by government officers in a dedicated manner.

The SSP assured the public representatives that all efforts will be put in by district police to tackle problems of drug abuse among youth. “The idea of installation of traffic lights system for smooth movement of traffic in Anantnag town was discussed threadbare. Traffic regulation on Bijbehara road, KP Road and Doru-Verinag road was also taken up for discussion. Lal Chowk of Anantnag town will be improved through joint efforts with community participation,” said the statement.