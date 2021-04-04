Stray dogs injure 10 children in Lolab

Stray dogs injured at least 10 children in Dardapora village of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

An official said that a pack of dogs suddenly appeared in Lawadi Mohalla of Dardpora and attacked children who were playing there.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sogam, Dr Ghulam Raheem told Greater Kashmir that the 10 injured children were brought to Sub District Hospital Sogam where eight of them were discharged after getting treatment.

“However, two children who had serious face injuries were referred to Sub District Hospital Kupwara for advanced treatment,” he said.

Among the ten, five of the injured were identified as Shakir Ahmad, Ashiq Hassan Sheikh, Imtiaz Ahmad Bhat, Neelofar and Akthar.

Meanwhile, locals said that the increasing population of stray dogs has made the life of people hell.

“The lives of the people, particularly the elders and children are in danger due to stray dogs and today’s event should serve as an eye-opener for the officials at the helm of affairs,” they said.

People appealed Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad to take concrete steps for putting a check on the population of dogs in Lolab.