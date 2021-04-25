Students aghast as CUK schedules offline exams

The students of various postgraduate and five-year integrated programmes at Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Sunday opposed the varsity’s decision to schedule exams in the offline mode amid surge in COVID-19 cases across J&K.

The government has ordered closure of all educational institutions for offline academic activities till May 15 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

However, the university has not postponed the exams scheduled by the end of this month.

Greater Kashmir received a lot of distress calls from the students of different departments including Zoology and Physics who complained that the varsity had not agreed to defer the scheduled exams till the situation improves in Kashmir.

“Since the government closed the university for offline classes, all students shifted to their homes but now the varsity is forcing the students to appear in the exams scheduled from April 28,” an aggrieved student said.

Earlier, the students complained against the CUK for scheduling offline exams amid COVID-19 crisis. The varsity administration later deferred some of the exams as a precautionary measure.

Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof Mehrajuddin Mir told Greater Kashmir that the varsity had decided to go ahead with the already scheduled exams.

“Yes, this is true that we have scheduled some exams in offline mode. We are taking all precautionary measures for holding these exams,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that they had taken the district administration onboard for holding these exams.

He said the exams were scheduled on the demand of the students who approached the administration with the plea to get over all the pending exams.

“There are some students who want these exams to get deferred but the majority of the students want the exams to be conducted as per the already notified schedule,” the VC said.