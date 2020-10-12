Students stage protest in Sopore, seek mass promotion

The class 11 students from Government Higher Secondary Schools here on Monday staged a protest, demanding mass promotion.

Shouting slogans “announce mass promotion, do justice with students,” scores of the students including girls assembled outside the School and staged the protest, resulting in disruption in traffic movement.

The protesting students said they could not complete their syllabus owing to the closure of schools and poor internet service. They appealed the authorities to announce mass promotion for class 11 students to ensure that their academic year was not wasted.

“We appeal to the government to announce mass promotion. We could not cover our syllabus as schools were closed in the aftermath of the outbreak of coronavirus, nor could we attened online classes in view of the poor internet services,” said Junaid Ahmad, a student.