Tarigami asks PC chief to revisit his decision

CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Tuesday asked Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone to revisit his decision of pulling out of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

“This is very sad and unfortunate. The situation as it persists demands more unified efforts. There can be some degree of disagreement but legitimacy should not have been compromised on the various basic structure on which all pledged to be together,” Tarigami told news gathering agency KNS. “There can be some lacunas. Everything happened hurriedly. When DDC polls happened, we were in Jammu to met civil society members and political leaders to chalk out a strategy on moving forward. The concerns of PC about proxy candidates can be true but we had decided to achieve our goal together. It should have been preferred.”

Tarigami, who is also part of PAGD, said, “I want Sajad to rethink this decision and Farooq Abdullah to take a view on all the concerns so that the forward journey is smooth.”