Teenager drowns in Kangan power canal

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a power canal in this town of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Station House Officer, police station Gund Sajad Hussain said the boy was “mentally unsound” fell into the canal near Fraw area of Gund.

“A rescue operation was launched jointly by police, SDRF and locals. The body of the boy was fished out in the evening” he said.

After legal formalities the body was handed over to the family for last rites. The deceased has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Paswal, son of Shabir Ahmad Paswal of Haknar village of Gund.