Two residential houses gutted in fire incident in Uri

Two residential houses were gutted in a major fire incident in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, said an official.

He said that fire started from a residential house at Dhani village in Uri on Monday morning and spread to a nearby house quickly owing to the wooden structure of the house, resulting in the complete damage to the two houses.

Locals said that fire could have been doused in time had fire tenders reached the area. “Owing to hilly terrain and bad road conditions, the fire tenders could not reach the area. It was hard efforts of locals that fire was controlled but not before the damage was done,” said Muhammad Mustafa of Dhani Uri.