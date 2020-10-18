Written test for constable posts in BSF, CISF held

Over five thousand youth on Sunday appeared in the written test for constable posts in Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Forced (CISF) at different centre’s across Kashmir. “The response was very good,” Rajesh Mishra, Inspector General of BSF told reporters here. He said that recruitment is being done for 1357 constable (general duty) posts of BSF and CISF.

Mishra said that there were about 11,000 applicants of which 5,800 candidates were selected after physical test for the written test held on Sunday. The current written test was the second stage of the recruitment process. BSF officials said that written test was held at nine centers spread at its campuses in Kashmir and Ladakh.

The written test was earlier scheduled to be held on 29 December 2019 but due to un-conducive weather and later COVID-19 restrictions, it had to be postponed.

Result of written exam will be declared on 3 November 2020 and medical examination of the shortlisted candidates, and their appeals/review, if any, will be conducted from 9 November to 26 December 2020.