Youm-e-Block observed across Kashmir

As part of Governments ambitious Jan Abhiyan programme, the Block Divas or Youm-e-Block was today observed with great enthusiasm across all the districts of Kashmir division.

At Budgam: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today convened a public outreach cum interaction programme at Block Headquarter Rathsuna, Beerwah.

On the occasion, people hailing from different areas of the Block Rathsuna attended the darbar and apprised the DDC of their problems particularly related to drinking water supply, roads, HT and LT lines, development of play fields etc.

At Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today convened a mega public outreach cum interaction programme at far flung area of Gund, Kangan.

Thousands of local people and PRIs hailing from different areas of block Gund including Surfraw, Sonamarg, Haqnar, Ramwari and Ganiwan area attended the darbar and apprised the chair of their issues including those related to development of roads.

At Anantnag: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Anshul Garg visited Tehsil Shangus and held a Mega Public Darbar where a large number of people, delegations, Auqaf Committee members, PRI members and officers of the line departments were present.

The DDC listened to them patiently and issued appropriate on spot directions to the concerned for redressal of genuine demands. He also assured for projection of non jurisdictional demands before the higher authorities.

At Pulwama: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer today chaired a daylong grievance redressal camp at Pampore block of the district and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.

On the occasion, many grievances were resolved on the spot and rest were forwarded to the concerned departments for prompt redressal through an established tracking system.

At Baramulla: To mark the celebration of Block Divas in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bupinder Kumar today paid visit to Uri where he chaired a public grievance camp and listened to various issues and demands of the people meant for the overall welfare and development of the area.

At Shopian: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya listened to people in Kaprin Block at Government Higher Secondary School, Kaprin and redressed hundreds of grievances on spot.

During the public hearing, various deputations, delegations and individuals apprised the DDC about the issues pertaining to different departments.

At Kulgam: To take first hand appraisal of public grievances and demands, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat along with A-SP, Mohammad Yousuf remained available at Town Complex Devsar, where he listened to grievances and issues of people for redressal.

Later, the DC visited Vessu Migrant Colony and participated in a Milan function organized on eve of Mahashivratri. He also took stock of arrangements that have been put in place for smooth celebrations of Mahashivratri.

At Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad attended the public darbar at Bapora in Arin block and listened to the public grievances besides conducting a marathon field visit of the block and inspected various developmental projects.

At least 60 grievances were raised during the public darbar out of which 20 demands were resolved on the spot while other issues raised on the spot demanded a field visit.

At Kupwara: The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Imam Din today visited Lolab sub division and chaired two separate Public Darbars at Higher Secondary School and Community Hall Warnow Lolab.

The elected representatives and PRIs of the area put forth various developmental issues and problems of their concerned areas before the chair. The issues raised include erratic power supply, scarcity of potable water, upgradation of local roads, shortage of lecturers in Higher Secondary Warnow, upgradation of Medical Aid Centre Warnow etc.