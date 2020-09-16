17 lakh domicile certificates 'issued so far', Soz demands white paper from J&K admin

Former union minister and senior Congress leader, Saif-ud-Din Soz on Wednesday said it was alarming that J&K UT Administration has issued over 17 lakh Domicile Certficates, approximately, within a matter of a couple of weeks.

“Of these, 12.44 lakh certificates have been issued in Jammu, while 4.16 lakhs certificates have been issued in Kashmir,” he said, in a statement.

“The most worrying aspect of this hot-haste exercise is that these certificates have been issued to those persons also, who do not possess Permanent Resident Certificates and this is what makes this whole exercise reckless.”

Soz said that Kashmiris apprehend that this exercise is a clear attempt to change the demographic profile of Kashmir, which the people of Kashmir “will resist, exercising their Constitutional and Democratic Rights!”

He said the least that the J&K UT Govt can do is to issue a ‘WHITE PAPER’ on the intention of issuing the enormous number of Permanent Resident Certificates and how best it can allay the apprehensions of the people of Kashmir.

“If J&K UT Govt. is of the view that it has no concern and duty for the feelings of Kashmir masses, then, it must take that position, categorically,” Soz said.