186 fresh COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 6422

Jammu and Kashmir reported 186 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 6422, reports quoting officials said.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that 37 cases were reported from Baramulla followed by Shopian (35), Srinagar (29), Kupwara (22), Pulwama (19), eight each in Anantnag and Rajouri, Jammu (7), Samba (4), three each in Ganderbal and Udhampur, two each in Bandipora, Kathua and Poonch while one each was reported from Budgam, Doda and Reasi districts.

Sources said that among the cases, at least 75 were confirmed at SKIMS Soura, 64 at CD and 19 at SKIMS Bemina.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS told GNS that out of 2665 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 75 returned positive for the virus.