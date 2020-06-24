GK Top News, Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 11:59 PM

186 fresh COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 6422

Sources said that among the cases, at least 75 were confirmed at SKIMS Soura, 64 at CD and 19 at SKIMS Bemina.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 11:59 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir reported 186 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 6422, reports quoting officials said.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that 37 cases were reported from Baramulla followed by Shopian (35), Srinagar (29), Kupwara (22), Pulwama    (19), eight each in Anantnag and Rajouri, Jammu (7), Samba (4), three each in Ganderbal and Udhampur, two each in Bandipora, Kathua and Poonch while one each was reported from  Budgam, Doda and Reasi districts.

Trending News
File pic of Hajj house Srinagar

Haj Committee to refund deposited money into bank accounts of aspirants

J&K Govt orders transfers, postings of four police officers

Representational Pic

Police arrest four militant associates in Sopore

Sources said that among the cases, at least 75 were confirmed at SKIMS Soura, 64 at CD and 19 at SKIMS Bemina.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS told GNS that out of 2665 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 75 returned positive for the virus.

Related News