India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 10:26 AM

25 Covid patients die in Ganga Ram Hospital as oxygen alarm continues

The hospital on Thursday raised an alarm for immediate need of oxygen supply as over 140 critical patients admitted in the hospitals were on ventilators and on oxygen support.
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 10:26 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Around 25 Covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the hospital authority said here on Friday.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening raised an alarm for immediate need of oxygen supply as over 140 critical patients admitted in the hospitals were on ventilators and on oxygen support.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

With Delhi Government’s efforts, the hospitals received oxygen supply late on Thursday night (at 1 a.m.), however, the hospitals said it received only two MT of oxygen which will last merely for the next few hours.

“Ventilators and Bipap are not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and ED. Major Major crisis likely. life of another 60 sickest patients at risk. Need urgent intervention,” said Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in a statement early morning on Friday.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News