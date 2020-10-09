636 new covid-19 cases reported in J&K, total 82429

29 travelers were among 636 new novel coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 82429, officials said on Friday.

They said 263 new cases were reported from Jammu and 373 from Kashmir.

Giving the district-wise details, the officials told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 167, Budgam 38, Baramulla 50, Pulwama 23, Kupwara 14, Anantnag 26, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 25, Kulgam 7, Shopian 6, Jammu 101, Rajouri 31, Udhampur 26, Doda 7, Kathua 22, Poonch 10, Samba 26, Ramban 8, Kishtwar 15 and Reasi 17.

Moreover, they said, 959 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals— 546 from Jammu division and 413 from Kashmir.