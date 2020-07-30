67 travelers among 450 new Covid-19 cases, J&K tally rises to 19869

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 450 novel coronavirus cases, including 67 travelers, taking the overall to 19869 in J&K. Among them, 83 were reported from Jammu and 367 from Kashmir.

Giving district wise details, official sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 183 cases, Baramulla 42, Kulgam2, Shopian 6, Anantnag 20, Kupwara 16, Pulwama 32, Budgam 20, Bandipora 33, Ganderbal 13, Jammu 38, Kathua 0, Rajouri 13, Udhampur 9, Ramban 1, Samba 3, Poonch 12, Kishtwar 2, Doda 4 and Reasi 1.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 4658 cases followed by Baramulla with 1877, Kulgam 1493, Shopian 1422, Anantnag 1278, Pulwama 1395, Kupwara 1085, Budgam 1248, Bandipora 711, and Ganderbal 401.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1027cases, Rajouri 646, Ramban 534, Kathua 511, Udhampur 436, Samba 407, Doda 269, Poonch 209, Kishtwar 136 and Reasi 126. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 19419—15568 in Kashmir and 4301 in Jammu.

Meanwhile, 520 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—189 from Jammu and 331 from Kashmir Division.