GK Top News, Health, India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 12:11 AM

78K new cases take India's tally past 68L

Out of these, 9,02,425 are currently active; 58,27,704 have been discharged, while 1,05,526 have lost the battle against the pandemic.
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 12:11 AM
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

With a fresh spike of 78,524 coronavirus cases and 971 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Thursday went past the 68-lakh-mark with a total of 68,35,655 cases.

Out of these, 9,02,425 are currently active; 58,27,704 have been discharged, while 1,05,526 have lost the battle against the pandemic.

Trending News

J&K's rural pockets to witness holistic development under B2V3: Advisor Baseer Khan

CUK's deptt of Zoology holds webinar

E&S officials condole former Director's demise

Khalida Shah cautions BJP against 'interfering' in religious affairs of Kashmiris

The recovery rate stands at 85.02 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.55 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Tuesday, India recorded a spike of 61,267, which was the lowest since August. But on Wednesday it again recorded 72,049 cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,80,489 cases, including 39,072 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Latest News

ADGP Gillani to hold charge of IG Traffic

Representational Pic

Potential COVID19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Study

Youth should be messengers of peace for J&K: DGP

Representational Photo

Global cases surpass 36 million mark

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,94,321 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,34,65,975.

Tagged in ,
Related News