Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 6:53 PM

Ahdoos hotel closed after owner, staff test COVID-19 positive

"The infected staff members are asymptomatic and are asked to home-quarantine themselves."
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 6:53 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Ahdoos hotel situated at the Residency Road in Srinagar has been closed after the owner along with staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Quoting the hotel’s manager, news agency GNS reported that some guests at the hotel had recently tested positive for the infection, “so we decided to test our staff members,” he said. 

Trending News
Representational Photo

CRPF men open fire after car jumps checkpoint in Awantipora, woman injured: Police

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed tomorrow due to landslides

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressing “Education to Entrepreneurship” conference at SKICC, Srinagar on April 10. File Photo: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter

COVID-19: Ceiling on social gatherings restricted to 100 in J&K

He said the infected staff members are asymptomatic and are asked to home-quarantine themselves.

According to reports the owner of the hotel, Ghulam Hassan has also tested positive for the virus.

“Management has decided to close the Hotel along with the restaurant as a precautionary measure”, the manager added.

Tagged in ,
Related News