Ahdoos hotel closed after owner, staff test COVID-19 positive

Ahdoos hotel situated at the Residency Road in Srinagar has been closed after the owner along with staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.



Quoting the hotel’s manager, news agency GNS reported that some guests at the hotel had recently tested positive for the infection, “so we decided to test our staff members,” he said.



He said the infected staff members are asymptomatic and are asked to home-quarantine themselves.



According to reports the owner of the hotel, Ghulam Hassan has also tested positive for the virus.

“Management has decided to close the Hotel along with the restaurant as a precautionary measure”, the manager added.