Another consignment of 50,000 Covishield vaccines arrives in Srinagar

Another consignment of 50,000 Covishield COVID-19 vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India, Pune arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The newest vaccine consignment weighing 160 kg landed on the Srinagar airport this afternoon and was handed over to the J&K government’s immunization officers, official Twitter handle of the airport read while putting pictures of the vaccine package.

“Today Consignment of Covishield vaccine of total weight 160 kg & 50000 doses from Serum Institute of India, Pune were received @Aaisnrairport and handed over to the State Immunization officers immediately,” it said