Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 5:31 PM

Another consignment of 50,000 Covishield vaccines arrives in Srinagar

The newest vaccine consignment weighing 160 kg landed on the Srinagar airport this afternoon, officials said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 5:31 PM
Men carry the consignment at Srinagar Airport on Tuesday. [Image: Twitter/ @Aaisnrairport]
Men carry the consignment at Srinagar Airport on Tuesday. [Image: Twitter/ @Aaisnrairport]

Another consignment of 50,000 Covishield COVID-19 vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India, Pune arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday. 

The newest vaccine consignment weighing 160 kg landed on the Srinagar airport this afternoon and was handed over to the J&K government’s immunization officers, official Twitter handle of the airport read while putting pictures of the vaccine package. 

Trending News
IGP Vijay Kumar during a press conference at Srinagar. [File/ GK]

Foreign militant involved in killing two councilors, cop trapped in ongoing Sopore gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

Amid pandemic, Ganderbal pvt school arbitrarily hikes tuition fee

“Today Consignment of Covishield vaccine of total weight 160 kg & 50000 doses from Serum Institute of India, Pune were received @Aaisnrairport and handed over to the State Immunization officers immediately,” it said

Tagged in , , ,
Related News