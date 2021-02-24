Close shave for two riders as Boulevard road caves in at Dalgate

Two motorcyclists had a narrow escape after a portion of the famous Boulevard road caved in on Wednesday at Dalgate in Srinagar, affecting the traffic movement in the area.

An eye witness, Wali Mohammad told Greater Kashmir that two motorcyclists fell into the lake after a portion of the road caved in today afternoon.

However, both of them were rescued from the water body along with their two-wheelers, he said.

When contacted, Chief Engineer Roads & Buildings (R&B) department, Er. Shaukat Jeelani Pandit said that the incident has been caused by the flow of water inside the rocks and base of the road.

Pandit said that there were many small damaged and vulnerable patches all along the Boulevard road. “It is likely that the damage was more intense at the spot and it couldn’t take it any longer,” he added.

Soon after the incident, pictures and videos of the incident were shared across the social media handles.

A netizen while using the sarcastic language, said: “The flow of tourists was too heavy for the road.”