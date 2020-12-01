Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 10:44 AM

COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 94.62 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 10:44 AM
File Photo
File Photo

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.62 lakh with 31,118 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 88,89,585, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 1,37,621 after 482 more fatalities were recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Illegal appointment: ACB produces charge-sheet against SWD officer

Octogenarian dies in road accident in Kupwara

Representational Photo

7 officials suspended in Budgam

File Photo of BJP's J&K chief Ravinder Raina

NC, Cong, PDP enemies of Gujjars, Bakerwals: Raina

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the country in a span of 24 hours dropped below 35,000 for the third time this month.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,89,585, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 21th consecutive day. There are 4,35,603 active cases in the country which comprise 4.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Global cases surpass 63 million mark

Representational Photo

With 31,000 new COVID cases, India's tally nears 95 lakh

Muddasir Ali's Death|Committee files report, finds 'shortfalls' in attempts to save patient

Death of mother, two daughters|'Delay by ambulance, misbehaviour by driver'

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,13, 49,298 samples have been tested so far with 9,69,332 samples being tested on Monday.

Tagged in ,
Related News