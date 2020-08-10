GK Top News, Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 12:48 AM

COVID-19 claims four more lives in Kashmir, toll reaches 480 in J&K

including 445 from Kashmir division and 35 from Jammu division.
Kashmir valley on Monday reported four more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total number of people who died of the novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 480.

The four patients who died include a 47-year-old man from Rainawari, a 45-year-old man from Palpora, Srinagar, a 55-year-old man from Arampora, Ganderbal and a 65-year-old woman from Budgam, reported news agency KNO.

An official at SKIMS said that the man from Palpora who was admitted on 21 July died on Monday. He further said that the man from Arampora Ganderbal who was admitted on 06 August died on Monday.

An official from SMHS said the man from Rainawari Srinagar who was admitted with bilateral pneumonia on 1st August died on Sunday late night.

He said that the woman from Budgam who was admitted on 23 July with bilateral pneumonia died on Monday morning.

With four more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached 480, including 445 from Kashmir division and 35 from Jammu division.

