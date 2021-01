A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the CRPF trooper of 183 Bn CRPF died of cardiac attack early this morning at district hospital Pulwama where he was shifted after he fell unconscious.

He identified the deceased as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The hospital authorities also confirmed the death.