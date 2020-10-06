Day after Pampore attack, IGP says militants using virtual cell numbers to communicate

Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that militants in the valley were using virtual cell numbers to communicate with each other.

“This is making it difficult for us to trace them out but our technical team is on the job. We will soon come up with a counter solution for it,” Kumar said during a press briefing at the wreath laying ceremony of the CRPF personnel killed in a hit and run case near Tengan bypass of Pampore area on the outskirts of Srinagar yesterday.

The IGP said that the militants belonged to the group that carried out an attack on the security forces last month in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district and will be killed soon.

About reports of rifle snatching incident from the Pampore attack site, Kumar said, “No rifle snatching has been done by the militants and the claim is completely baseless.”

He added that this highway is a busy route and that makes it easy for militants to carry out such attacks.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three injured in a militant attack in Pampore on Monday. Police had said that two bike borne militants had opened fire with an AK-47 rifle at the Road Opening Party (ROP).