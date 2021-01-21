Kashmir, Latest News
Five lorry drivers who lost contact with families enroute to Mumbai tracked: SSP Ganderbal

“All of them are safe and on way to their desired destinations”
SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal. Photo source: Twitter/ @KhalilPoswal11
SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal. Photo source: Twitter/ @KhalilPoswal11

Police on Thursday said that the five truck drivers from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district who were on way to Mumbai and had lost contact with their families have been tracked and were safe.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that the families of the truckers told the police that they had lost contact with them.

The truckers were heading towards Mumbai, their family members told the police, he said, adding that they sought help to seek their whereabouts.

“We immediately began an investigation and all the truckers were tracked,” said Poswal. All the five truck drivers were safe and were on the way to their desired destinations, he added.

The police officer said the truckers were halted for routine security checking on Ahmedabad Expressway and were safely proceeding towards their destination.

