India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 1:56 PM

India determined to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity: Rajnath on eastern Ladakh row

Singh said India is a peace-loving country and it believes that differences should not become disputes.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 1:56 PM
File Photo of Rajnath Singh
File Photo of Rajnath Singh

India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of “unilateralism and aggression”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, as the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh enters the seventh month.

The defence minister also said that India attaches importance to peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and is committed to respect various agreements inked for maintenance of peace along the borders.

Trending News
File Photo [For representational purposes]

Search operations launched in several south Kashmir areas

Representational Image. Source: Picpedia

Rs 60-80 lakh looted from cash van near J&K Bank Shopian

Representational Photo

Cop found hanging from tree in Magam in central Kashmir's Budgam

Workshop on Juvenile Justice System held at CUK

“However, India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression,” he said, in an address at a virtual seminar organised by the National Defence College.

Singh said India is a peace-loving country and it believes that differences should not become disputes.

The standoff between India and China began on May 6 and has significantly strained their ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

Latest News
A view of Kartarpur Gurduwara [Image for representational purpose] Source: Twitter / @Gsimran07

India slams Pak's decision to transfer management of Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara to trust

File Photo

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

Representational Photo

Four of family commit suicide in Andhra's Kurnool district

File Photo of Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo

Atal Dulloo expresses condolences with family of Dr Naveed Runiyal who died of COVID-19

The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place on Friday.

In his address, the defence minister also talked about efforts being made to enhance India’s military prowess as well as to boost domestic defence production.

“Peace can only be ensured through the ability to deter war; we have attempted to build deterrence through capability development and indigenisation,” Singh said.

On Pakistan, the defence minister said it continues to be “adamant” in use of terrorism as a state policy.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News