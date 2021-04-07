India repatriates PaK resident via Teetwal crossing point in J&K's Kupwara

A resident of Pakistan-administered Kashmir who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into the frontier district of Kupwara was repatriated via Teetwal crossing point by the Indian Army, officials said today.

An official said that Mausam, son of Manzoor Ahmad from Lipa area of PaK inadvertently crossed the LoC into Karnah on the night of 5th April.

“He was kept by the Indian troops deployed along the line of control for the night with due care & Pakistani authorities were informed of the whereabouts of the child,” said the official.

Based on the interaction between the authorities of both sides on the Hotline, the Indian authorities repatriated the youth to the Pakistani authorities from Teethwal crossing point as a humanitarian gesture, he said.

“The exchange took place at 11:50 a.m. Indian standard Time on 07 April. Such inadvertent crossings have taken place earlier also due to close proximity of villages along line of control on either sides.

However, the Indian side has always been prompt in returning the individuals keeping the humanitarian issue in mind.”