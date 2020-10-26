J-K reports 364 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 364 fresh COVID-19 cases, while six fatalities took place in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 92,225 and the death toll to 1,444, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 147 are from Jammu and 217 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 108 new cases, followed by 76 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 7,296 active cases of COVID-19, while 83,485 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, six deaths took place in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir – two in Jammu region and four in the valley – taking the death toll to 1,444.