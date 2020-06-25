J&K reports 127 new COVID-19 cases; overall tally now 6549

127 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 14 from Jammu division and 113 from Kashmir division, were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 6549, officials said on Thursday.

149 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 39 from Jammu Division and 110 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 6549 positive cases, 2492 are Active Positive, 3967 have recovered and 90 have died; 11 in Jammu division and 79 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 332445 test results available, 325896 samples have been tested as negative till June 25, 2020.

Additionally, till date 268606 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39345 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2492 in hospital isolation and 48970 under home surveillance. Besides, 177678 persons have completed their surveillance period.