Kashmiri short story collection 'Dugosh' released in Srinagar

The third Kashmiri short story collection ‘Dugosh’ of prominent short story writer Mushtaq Ahmed Mushtaq was released at the seminar hall of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in Srinagar on Saturday.

Secretary Cultural Academy Muneer-Ul-Islam expressed his gratitude for organizing the function and congratulated the writer for his immense contribution to Kashmiri literature.

“Mushtaq’s literary contribution is laudable despite having a demanding job as a senior Indian Information Service Officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting,” he said.

Noted critic and lecturer Yousuf Jahangir presented a comprehensive paper on the new book while Prof Majroh Rasheed also highlighted various aspects of Mushtaq’s writings.

In his address, Prof. Shafi Shouq while focusing on contemporary literary scenes in the world said that the short story is the best medium of expression in literature with regard to the present era.

“Three M’s viz. Man, Moment and Milieu make a short story compact and successful and many of Mushtaq’s short stories have this quality,” he said.

Mohd Ashraf Taq, chief Editor of the Cultural Academy extended his vote of Thanks and expressed gratitude to the guests and participants for sparing their precious time in attending the function.

Veteran poet, critic and researcher Prof Shafi Shouq presided over the function while as noted poet and critic Prof Majroh Rasheed was the guest of honour on the occasion.