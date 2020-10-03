Memorial in Ladakh for soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash

A memorial has been set up near the international border, remembering the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15 during a clash with Chinese troops.

The memorial located at Post 120 on the strategic road connecting Durbuk, Shyok and Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh has been built at the unit level.

The memorial wall states: “On June 15, 2020 at Galwan Valley, Col B Santosh Babu Commanding Officer, 16 Bihar led the Quick Reaction Force of 16 Bihar and attached troops tasked to evict the PLA OP from Gen AY Nala and move further to Patrolling Point 14. The column successfully evicted the PLA OP from Y Nala and reached PP 14 where a fierce skirmish broke out between the IA and PLA troops.”

It also stated that Col Babu led from the front and his troops fought gallantly in hand to hand combat, causing heavy casualties among the PLA troops. “In the ensuing fight twenty ‘Gallants of Galwan’ achieved martyrdom,” the memorial wall says.

The list of 20 personnel is also inscribed on the wall.