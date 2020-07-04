Militant hideout busted in JK's Rajouri, arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces on Saturday busted a militant hideout in Dodassan village of Thanamandi in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that joint teams of army and police launched a search operation in Dodassan area of Thanamandi sub division of Rajouri district following a “specific” input.

“A militant hideout has been busted during the operation,” said the SSP.

He informed that one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, 11 UBGL grenades, 14 Magazines of AK rifle, 920 AK rounds, 02 Chinese pistols with two magazines, 01 Chinese grenade, detonator with IED making material, 01 pressure mine and 06 Pika rounds have been recovered.