Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian

A militant was killed in an ongoing encounter in Molu Chitragam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, reports said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that one militant has been killed in the gunfight so far. However, his identity is yet to be ascertained, it said.

Earlier, reports said a joint team of police, army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Molu.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to news agency GNS that an exchange of fire took place between the joint team and militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.