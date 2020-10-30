Latest News, Pir Panjal
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 3:58 PM

New J&K land laws 'draconian', aimed to benefit land mafia: JKNPP

Chowdhary said that the Central Government is imposing black laws on Jammu and Kashmir.
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 3:58 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Friday termed as draconian the new land laws in the union territory, saying they were aimed at benefiting the land mafia.

Addressing a press conference, senior functionaries of the party, led by District President Neeraj Singh Manhas, youth President Rashid Chowdhary and Shakti Kumar, described the new land laws as the BJP’s betrayal and “conspiracy to enable outsiders to enslave people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Hizb militant associate held in Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File Photo

K K Sharma resigns as advisor to J&K LG, appointed State Election Commissioner

GK Photo

Two LeT militant associates held in north Kashmir's Handwara: Police

File Photo: IGP Vijay Kumar

Three LeT militants came by a car to carry out fatal attack on BJP workers in Kulgam: IGP

Rejecting the claim that the new laws will help boost industry in J&K, Manhas said the erstwhile state already had laws empowering the government to provide land on 99-year lease to non-permanent residents to set up industry.

Chowdhary said that the Central Government is imposing black laws on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Central Government had first enacted black laws to sell the jobs of our youth and now the land of the people here, which will not be tolerated at any cost.

Tagged in ,
Related News