New J&K land laws 'draconian', aimed to benefit land mafia: JKNPP

Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Friday termed as draconian the new land laws in the union territory, saying they were aimed at benefiting the land mafia.

Addressing a press conference, senior functionaries of the party, led by District President Neeraj Singh Manhas, youth President Rashid Chowdhary and Shakti Kumar, described the new land laws as the BJP’s betrayal and “conspiracy to enable outsiders to enslave people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Rejecting the claim that the new laws will help boost industry in J&K, Manhas said the erstwhile state already had laws empowering the government to provide land on 99-year lease to non-permanent residents to set up industry.

Chowdhary said that the Central Government is imposing black laws on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Central Government had first enacted black laws to sell the jobs of our youth and now the land of the people here, which will not be tolerated at any cost.