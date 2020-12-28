Latest News, Pir Panjal
Nine injured in road mishap in J&K's Poonch

At least nine people were injured in a road accident near Sundri area of Saujiyan in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

An official told the news agency KNO that a passenger cab skidded off the road and fell into a gorge covered with snow. He said all the nine occupants suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

He said that the passenger cab was on its way to Kandi from Saujiyan when the driver lost control over the vehicle near Sundri Nallah due to slippery conditions.

The official said that the injured were shifted to PHC Saujiyan for treatment.

