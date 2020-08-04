Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Poonch ,
UPDATED: August 4, 2020, 11:01 AM

Pak shells forward areas in Poonch

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,
The Pakistan Army on Tuesday opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said.

They said the Pakistan Army also heavily shelled forward areas along the LoC in Dabraj belt of Mankote sector.

“At about 0700 hours, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishnagati sector of district Poonch”, a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

Related News