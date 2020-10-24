Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 2:01 PM

Quad-copter shot down in Keran sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara: Army

The quad copter was recovered from the spot in forward area.
Photo of Quad-Copter tweeted by Army
Army on Saturday claimed to have shot down a quadcopter in Keran sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara distirct.

Defence sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a Quadcopter was shot down at a forward area in Keran sector.

He said that after the target shot, the quad copter was recovered from the spot in forward area.

Meanwhile, Army in a tweet said that a quadcopter (DJI Mavic 2 Pro model) has been shot down today morning by Indian Army in Keran Sector, Kupwara district along the Line of Control

