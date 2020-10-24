Quad-copter shot down in Keran sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara: Army

Army on Saturday claimed to have shot down a quadcopter in Keran sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara distirct.

Defence sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a Quadcopter was shot down at a forward area in Keran sector.

He said that after the target shot, the quad copter was recovered from the spot in forward area.

