Saluting corona warriors: Cops offer roses to doctors, other frontline workers in Srinagar

After facing criticism for allegedly harassing doctors and medical workers over the past few days, cops on Wednesday offered roses to the doctors as a mark of gratitude for their efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The roses were distributed among the doctors and paramedics of Lal Ded Hospital today morning in a move to honour them for their services, news agency KNO quoted the officials.

A police official said the police holds great amount of respect for the doctors and paramedics who during the prevailing medical emergency situation are rendering their services amid the challenging atmosphere and ensuring the safety of all selflessly.

The official said the move was to send a message to whole medical fraternity that police is here to serve in every possible manner and ensure the safety and safe passage of all with full honour and dignity.