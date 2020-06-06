Second Covid-19 death in a day as Shopian resident dies in Srinagar; J&K tally now 38

A 70-year-old man from southern Shopian district died due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the number of deaths due to the novel Cornonavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 38.

Talking to news agency GNS, medical superintendent CD hospital Dr. Saleem Tak said that 72-year-old man from Shopian was shifted to CD hospital yesterday and died today.

Earlier in the day, a 62-year-old woman died of Covid-19 at GMC Jammu.

She was admitted at an isolation ward in GMC Jammu on 25th May, but expired at 7:30 am today.

With the latest fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 38. So far Srinagar district with nine deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla seven, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian and Jammu, two in Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Kupwara, Doda and Udhampur.