Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 4:25 PM

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

The officer said that a case (FIR no. 160/2020) under section 8/21-29 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Baramulla
Police on Friday recovered cocaine weighing about 6 kilograms on the disclosure of four persons arrested in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, officials said. The drugs are said to be worth crores of rupees.

A police officer told news agency GNS that the police arrested four suspected persons at Old Town Baramulla and on their disclosure six packets of narcotic drugs were recovered. “The drugs are like cocaine and weigh about 6kgs,” the officer said.

The officer identified the arrested persons as Bilal Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir of Gulnar Park, Rafiq Sofi alias Kanjwal son of Mohammad Shaban of Syed Karim, Tariq Bhuroo son of Abdul Rashid Bhuroo of Azad Gunj and Shabir Ahmed Mir son of Habibullah Mir of Ahan Ganderbal.

The officer said that a case (FIR no. 160/2020) under section 8/21-29 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Baramulla and further investigation continues. “This is the biggest recovery of this year while dealing with the menace of drug peddling in the district,” the officer added.

