Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 4:24 PM

Two Lashkar militants carried out Baghat attack, identified: Kashmir Police chief

“The incident will help us to work with more dedication; will go for security review to plug loopholes, policemen were unarmed”
“Doctors at the hospital tried their best to save the two injured cops but couldn’t,” the IGP said adding that the incident will help the cops to work with more dedication and take extra precautions.. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range Vijay Kumar said that two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, including a local resident, carried out the attack in which two policemen were killed in Baghat area of Barzulla in Srinagar on Friday and that both attackers have been identified.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a wreath laying ceremony of two slain cops at DPL Srinagar, the IGP said that two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including a foreign militant and a local who has been identified as Saqib, carried out the Baghat attack.

“The two policemen were on a routine duty and were at a shop to buy something. They were fired from the back. They were totally unarmed,” IGP Kumar said as per news agency KNO.

He said that both the attackers will be tracked down soon. “Doctors at the hospital tried their best to save the two injured cops but couldn’t,” the IGP said adding that the incident will help the cops to work with more dedication and take extra precautions.

“We will go for a security review and plug the loopholes. Had the policemen with weapons, perhaps they would have retaliated,” the IGP said.

Asked if a civilian has been detained at Baghat area, the Kashmir police chief said that nobody has been detained or arrested.

“May be someone has been detained for routine questioning,” he said and paid rich tributes to the slain cops Suhail Ahmed and Muhammad Yousuf, residents of Ashmuqam, Anantnag and Zurhama, Kupwara.

