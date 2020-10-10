Two militants killed as gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Dadura area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Reports said a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Dadura following inputs about the presence of militants.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Official sources told GNS that two militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire. However their identity couldn’t be ascertained immediately. Meanwhile searches are still going on at encounter site.

This is the second encounter in south Kashmir in less than 12 hours. Earlier, two militants were killed in an overnight gunfight with the security forces in Kulgam.