Jammu, Latest News
Woman injured in cross-LoC shelling in J&K's Poonch

the woman has suffered multiple splinter injuries,
A woman sustained multiple injuries in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir late Friday evening.

Officials said that Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Balakote area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

They said that a 35-year-old Mianaz Akhter wife of Nasar Ahmed, a resident of Panjani Balakote got injured in the shelling.

An official said that the woman has suffered multiple splinter injuries, but her evacuation is taking time due to continuous shelling from across the border and lack of road connectivity.

