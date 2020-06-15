Dr Jitendra launches feedback call centres

As many as 1.28 lakh coronavirus-related public grievances have been filed with the central government, according to an official statement.

Call centres in different cities and languages to seek feedback on such public grievances was launched on Monday by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, who also interacted live with citizens whose grievances have been successfully redressed, it said.

This is the first time that a senior minister of government has interacted live with citizens who had filed grievances related to the pandemic and also paved way for other ministries to take up citizen grievances in an effective manner along with a feedback mechanism, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

“The feedback call centres would seek feedback from individual citizens on citizen satisfaction on 1.28 lakh COVID-19 public grievances that have been filed on CPGRAMS (Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) for the period March 30, 2020 to May 30, 2020,” it said.

Singh complimented the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on reaching the milestone of redressing over one lakh COVID-19 public grievances so far.

The DARPG has in collaboration with BSNL operationalised feedback call centres in Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ajmer, Guntur, Coimbatore and Guntakal with 1,406 call centre operators, the statement said. Feedback call centres would operate in several languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese and Rajasthani, the statement said.