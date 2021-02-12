national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:00 AM

I&B minister joins indigenous Twitter replica Koo

File Photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday began using India’s micro-blogging platform ‘Koo’, joining several ministers who already created their accounts on it.

Making the announcement through his Twitter handle, Javadekar said, “I am now on #Koo also, the #MakeInIndia micro-blogging platform. Follow me @prakashjavadekar on #KooApp.”

The application was launched 10 months ago but in the last few weeks it saw a massive surge in user base as Union ministers and government departments have endorsed the homegrown microblogging platform amid a spat with Twitter.

