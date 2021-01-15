India's first driverless metro car unveiled

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday unveiled the country’s first indigenously designed and developed Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here.

The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proud of the good work the team of engineers and technicians are doing at Bengaluru-headquartered BEML.

According to BEML, state-of-the-art driverless metro cars, being manufactured at the company’s Bangalore Complex, are made up of stainless-steel body with a capacity of carrying 2280 passengers in six-cars Metro train-set. BEML bagged a total order of 576 cars for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)’s MRS1 project and the supply is scheduled progressively up to January 2024.