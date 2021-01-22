national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 2:03 AM

Over 12.7 lakh received COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Friday

Representational Photo
Over 12.7 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country till the evening of the seventh day of the nationwide immunisation as per a provisional report, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It said that on Friday, 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 6,230 sessions, while adding that the final report would be completed by late in the night. “The COVID-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise,” the ministry said.

