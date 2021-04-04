SC's e-committee releases draft proposal for e-Courts project

The e-committee of the Supreme Court has released a draft proposal prepared by an expert panel of the vision documents for the third phase of the e-Courts project, which highlights various key goals, including open digital hearings like live-streaming and providing transcriptions of court proceedings to lawyers and litigants.

The e-panel of the top court has put the vision document for phase III on its website and invited inputs, feedback and suggestions from various stakeholders, including lawyers and the public.

The Supreme Court’s e-committee, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, comprises experts including judicial, legal and information technology (IT) experts overseeing the e-Courts project conceptualised under the National Policy and Action Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology in the Indian Judiciary-2005.

“Phase III must strive for a modern judicial system, governed by core values of trust, empathy, sustainability and transparency, which maximise the positive of technology and minimise its risks and challenges,” the panel said in its 86-page document. It said the digitisation efforts should ensure that the constitutional and legal rights accorded to individuals, of dignity to life, liberty, equality, freedom and fraternity are guarded and secured and they should enhance the trust and ability of the legal system to secure the rights of individuals.