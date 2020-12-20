SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Ropar Dept. of Chemical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar invites applications for IIT Ropar Dept. of Chemical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from master’s degree holders. The fellows are required to work on the SERB sponsored project titled, “Spatial stress correlations in strong colloidal gel and its connection to yielding/plasticity”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a master’s degree in Chemical/ Biochemical/ Petroleum/ petrochemical/ Polymer Engineering OR hold a master’s degree by research in Chemical/ Biochemical/ Petroleum/ petrochemical/ Polymer Engineering or Technology with a GATE or CSIR UGC NET qualified score. Experience in numerical simulation/ solid mechanics/ colloidal systems/ rheology/ soft matter will be an added advantage.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/ITJ7
|Scholarship:
|DMRL-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship/Research Associateship 2020
|Description:
|Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for DMRL-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship/Research Associateship 2020 from BE/BTech/PhD degree holders.
|Eligibility:
|For Research Associateship, the candidates must be below 35 years of age. They must hold an ME/MTech degree with first-division with 3 years of experience or hold a PhD degree in Metallurgical Engineering/Material Science and Engineering. For JRF, the candidates must be below 28 years of age. They must hold a BE/BTech degree in Metallurgical Engineering/ Materials Science and Engineering/Materials Science/Materials Engineering/Materials Technology with first division.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 54,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|02-01-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/LDR3
|Scholarship:
|Mi Scholarship for Class 11 and 12 Students 2020-21
|Description:
|Xiaomi India invites applications from students studying in Class 11/12 and undergraduate level. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students who belong to underprivileged sections of the society.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The applicants must be studying in Class 11/12 or undergraduate (any stream) level. They must have secured at least 70% marks in their previous qualifying examination.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 5,800
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/MISC1