Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 1:32 AM

SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Ropar Dept. of Chemical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 1:32 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic
Trending News
Greater Kashmir

The Mist released at Dolphin International School

SNEA condoles demise

Representational Photo

DDC poll results| Day of disappointments and cheer, outrage and promises in Bandipora

In Ganderbal, 5 women win DDC polls, vow to work for women empowerment

Description:Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar invites applications for IIT Ropar Dept. of Chemical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from master’s degree holders. The fellows are required to work on the SERB sponsored project titled, “Spatial stress correlations in strong colloidal gel and its connection to yielding/plasticity”. 
Eligibility:The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a master’s degree in Chemical/ Biochemical/ Petroleum/ petrochemical/ Polymer Engineering OR hold a master’s degree by research in Chemical/ Biochemical/ Petroleum/ petrochemical/ Polymer Engineering or Technology with a GATE or CSIR UGC NET qualified score. Experience in numerical simulation/ solid mechanics/ colloidal systems/ rheology/ soft matter will be an added advantage.
Prizes & Rewards:INR 31,000 per month
Last Date to Apply:31-12-2020
Application mode:Via email only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/GK/ITJ7
Scholarship:DMRL-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship/Research Associateship 2020
Description:Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for DMRL-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship/Research Associateship 2020 from BE/BTech/PhD degree holders. 
Eligibility:For Research Associateship, the candidates must be below 35 years of age. They must hold an ME/MTech degree with first-division with 3 years of experience or hold a PhD degree in Metallurgical Engineering/Material Science and Engineering. For JRF, the candidates must be below 28 years of age. They must hold a BE/BTech degree in Metallurgical Engineering/ Materials Science and Engineering/Materials Science/Materials Engineering/Materials Technology with first division. 
Prizes & Rewards:Up to INR 54,000 per month plus HRA
Last Date to Apply:02-01-2021
Application mode:Via email only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/GK/LDR3
Scholarship:Mi Scholarship for Class 11 and 12 Students 2020-21
Description:Xiaomi India invites applications from students studying in Class 11/12 and undergraduate level. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students who belong to underprivileged sections of the society. 
Eligibility:The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The applicants must be studying in Class 11/12 or undergraduate (any stream) level. They must have secured at least 70% marks in their previous qualifying examination. 
Prizes & Rewards:Up to INR 5,800
Last Date to Apply:31-12-2020
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/GK/MISC1

Related News