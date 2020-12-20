SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Ropar Dept. of Chemical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Eligibility:

For Research Associateship, the candidates must be below 35 years of age. They must hold an ME/MTech degree with first-division with 3 years of experience or hold a PhD degree in Metallurgical Engineering/Material Science and Engineering. For JRF, the candidates must be below 28 years of age. They must hold a BE/BTech degree in Metallurgical Engineering/ Materials Science and Engineering/Materials Science/Materials Engineering/Materials Technology with first division.